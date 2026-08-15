Harmanpreet Singh strikes twice as India register convincing 3-1 win over Wales in Hockey World Cup

New Delhi:

India opened their Hockey World Cup campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Wales at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice to help the team make a winning start.

India took control through penalty-corner goals after Wales had enjoyed some early possession. Sanjay struck in the eighth minute with a powerful drag-flick after his first attempt hit the foot of the first rusher. Harmanpreet then doubled India's advantage in the 11th minute, sending his drag-flick into the bottom corner.

Wales had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 19th minute when Pritchard broke into the circle and went around goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, but his effort struck the post. India, meanwhile, remained dangerous on the counter and went into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

What happened after the break?

The hosts of the match continued to create openings after the interval and were rewarded with another penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Harmanpreet made no mistake, firing a low and powerful drag-flick past the Welsh goalkeeper to score his second goal and put India 3-0 ahead.

Wales struggled to find a way through India's defence and earned their first penalty corner only in the 54th minute. Two minutes later, they finally found the net in controversial circumstances. A stick tackle led to a penalty-stroke decision, but the umpire dropped his whistle. Wales scored before the whistle was blown and after a video review, the goal was awarded to Sam Welsh, making it 3-1.

India had further chances to extend their lead in the final quarter, but Wales goalkeeper and defence prevented another goal. Indian goalkeeper Mohith HS also made an important save from a powerful drag-flick by Furlong in the 55th minute.

Notably, the victory gives India an encouraging start to their World Cup campaign. The team showed strength from penalty corners and maintained control for long periods, although missed chances from open play and Wales' late goal will provide areas for improvement.

India will next face England on Monday, while Wales will look to recover in their remaining group matches. The top two teams from India's group will advance to the next round.

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