FIH Pro League 2022: India Women's team stun Germany 3-0 in shootout

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA File Photo

The Indian women's hockey team stunned World No.5 Germany 3-0 in the shootout as Indian goal-keeper and captain Savita stood like a rock to make three saves after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

After winning the previous match 2-1 in the shootout the German team started off on a positive note saving India's penalty corner as the first quarter went goalless.

Germans got a great opportunity to take the lead in the 24th minute as they got a penalty stroke but failed to convert it as young goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam who was making her international debut saved it. A few minutes later Felicia Wiedermann gave the visiting side the lead via a penalty corner in the 29th minute. Germany went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Indians came into the third quarter with renewed energy as Nisha scored a goal in the 40th minute to make it 1-1 going into the fourth and final quarter. Both the teams got one penalty corner each going in the fourth quarter but failed to convert as the score remained 1-1 in regulation time. Just like the first match this match too went into the shootout.

Goal-keeper Savita Punia thwarted the first three attempts of German players while Salima Tete, Sangita and Sonika scored for India as the hosts dominated in the shootout to win it 3-0. Both the teams bagged one point each for playing out a draw while India also won a bonus point for winning the shootout as Germany did in the previous match on Saturday.

In the previous match, Germany won the shootout 2-1 while in the next game India won the shootout 3-0 as both the games ended at 1-1 draw in regulation time.

India's Navneet Kaur who scored a goal for India in the previous match was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award today.