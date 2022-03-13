Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. FIH Pro League 2022: India Women's team stun Germany 3-0 in shootout

FIH Pro League 2022: India Women's team stun Germany 3-0 in shootout

After winning the previous match 2-1 in the shootout the German team started off on a positive note saving India's penalty corner as the first quarter went goalless.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
Bhubaneswar Published on: March 13, 2022 20:26 IST
File Photo
Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA

File Photo

The Indian women's hockey team stunned World No.5 Germany 3-0 in the shootout as Indian goal-keeper and captain Savita stood like a rock to make three saves after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

After winning the previous match 2-1 in the shootout the German team started off on a positive note saving India's penalty corner as the first quarter went goalless.

Germans got a great opportunity to take the lead in the 24th minute as they got a penalty stroke but failed to convert it as young goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam who was making her international debut saved it. A few minutes later Felicia Wiedermann gave the visiting side the lead via a penalty corner in the 29th minute. Germany went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Indians came into the third quarter with renewed energy as Nisha scored a goal in the 40th minute to make it 1-1 going into the fourth and final quarter. Both the teams got one penalty corner each going in the fourth quarter but failed to convert as the score remained 1-1 in regulation time. Just like the first match this match too went into the shootout.

Goal-keeper Savita Punia thwarted the first three attempts of German players while Salima Tete, Sangita and Sonika scored for India as the hosts dominated in the shootout to win it 3-0. Both the teams bagged one point each for playing out a draw while India also won a bonus point for winning the shootout as Germany did in the previous match on Saturday. 

In the previous match, Germany won the shootout 2-1 while in the next game India won the shootout 3-0 as both the games ended at 1-1 draw in regulation time.

India's Navneet Kaur who scored a goal for India in the previous match was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award today. 

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News