FIH Pro League 2021-22: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets with Indian men's and women's hockey teams

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday met with the Indian men's and women's hockey teams at the Kalinga Stadium here and wished them luck for the upcoming home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

The India men's team will face off against Spain on February 26 and 27.

The Spanish men's team arrived here on Monday ahead of its two-legged Pro League tie against Olympic bronze medallist India.

Having lost both their opening matches against England earlier this month, world no. 9 Spain will look to register their first win in this season's Pro League.

The Indian team has won three out of the four matches it has played so far in the competition.

