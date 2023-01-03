FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Here's everything you need to know - Full schedule, squads, time, venue

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is scheduled to begin on January 13 and is set to be hosted by India. Hockey India has announced the schedule for this global event in coordination with the Federation of International Hockey. India who have been waiting for the World Cup trophy for almost half a century now will start their campaign against Spain.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament:

When is the Hockey World Cup scheduled?

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is scheduled to begin on January 13 with the final to be played on January 29.

What is India's squad for the world cup?

India full squad - P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

How many teams are participating in the tournament?

16 teams which are divided into 4 groups will be participating in the tournament.

Let's have a look at the four groups:

Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa.

Pool B - Belgium, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Pool C - Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile.

Pool D - India, England, Spain and Wales.

How many matches will be played in the World Cup?

A total of 44 matches will be played in the tournament

When was the last time that India win the title?

India has been waiting for the World Cup trophy for 47 years. India last won the Hockey World Cup trophy in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After this, the Indian team never got a chance to lift any trophy in this global event. Team India won the World Cup last time by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan.

What is India's schedule so far?

India vs Spain - 13 January 2023 at 7.00 PM IST

India vs England - 15 January 2023 at 7.00 PM IST

India vs Wales - 19 January 2023 at 7.00 PM IST

What is the full schedule?

13th January

Argentina vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) - 1:00 PM IST

Australia vs France (Bhubaneshwar)- 3:00 PM IST

England vs Wales (Rourkela) - 5:00 PM IST

India vs Spain (Rourkela) - 7:00 PM IST

14th January

New Zealand vs Chile (Rourkela) - 1:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs Malaysia (Rourkela) - 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Korea (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST

15th January

Spain vs Wales (Rourkela) - 5:00 PM IST

England vs India (Rourkela) - 7:00 PM IST

16th January

Malaysia vs Chile (Rourkela) - 1:00 PM IST

New Zealand vs Netherlands (Rourkela) - 3:00 PM IST

France vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST

Argentina vs Australia (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST

17th January

Korea vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Belgium (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST

19th January

Malaysia vs New Zealand (Bhubaneshwar) - 1:00 PM IST

The Netherlands vs Chile (Bhubaneshwar) - 3:00 PM IST

Spain vs England (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST

India vs Wales (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST

20th January

Australia vs South Africa (Rourkela) - 1:00 PM IST

France vs Argentina (Rourkela) - 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Japan (Rourkela) - 5:00 PM IST

Korea vs Germany (Rourkela) - 7:00 PM IST

24th January

1st Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 4:30 PM IST

2nd Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 7 PM IST

25th January

3rd Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 4:30 PM IST

4th Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 7 PM IST

26th January

Placement matches (9th-16th)

27th January

1st Semifinal: Bhubaneswar – 4:30 PM IST

2nd Semifinal: Bhubaneswar – 7 PM IST

29th January

Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST

Gold medal match – 7 PM IST

