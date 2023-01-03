FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Here's everything you need to know - Full schedule, squads, time, venue

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is scheduled to begin on January 13 and is set to be hosted by India. Hockey India has announced the schedule for this global event in coordination with the Federation of International Hockey. India who have been waiting for the World Cup trophy for almost half a century now will start their campaign against Spain.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament:
-
When is the Hockey World Cup scheduled?
The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is scheduled to begin on January 13 with the final to be played on January 29.
-
What is India's squad for the world cup?
India full squad - P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
-
How many teams are participating in the tournament?
16 teams which are divided into 4 groups will be participating in the tournament.
-
Let's have a look at the four groups:
Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa.
Pool B - Belgium, Germany, Korea and Japan.
Pool C - Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile.
Pool D - India, England, Spain and Wales.
-
How many matches will be played in the World Cup?
A total of 44 matches will be played in the tournament
- When was the last time that India win the title?
India has been waiting for the World Cup trophy for 47 years. India last won the Hockey World Cup trophy in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After this, the Indian team never got a chance to lift any trophy in this global event. Team India won the World Cup last time by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan.
- What is India's schedule so far?
India vs Spain - 13 January 2023 at 7.00 PM IST
India vs England - 15 January 2023 at 7.00 PM IST
India vs Wales - 19 January 2023 at 7.00 PM IST
What is the full schedule?
13th January
Argentina vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) - 1:00 PM IST
Australia vs France (Bhubaneshwar)- 3:00 PM IST
England vs Wales (Rourkela) - 5:00 PM IST
India vs Spain (Rourkela) - 7:00 PM IST
14th January
New Zealand vs Chile (Rourkela) - 1:00 PM IST
Netherlands vs Malaysia (Rourkela) - 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs Korea (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST
15th January
Spain vs Wales (Rourkela) - 5:00 PM IST
England vs India (Rourkela) - 7:00 PM IST
16th January
Malaysia vs Chile (Rourkela) - 1:00 PM IST
New Zealand vs Netherlands (Rourkela) - 3:00 PM IST
France vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST
Argentina vs Australia (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST
17th January
Korea vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Belgium (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST
19th January
Malaysia vs New Zealand (Bhubaneshwar) - 1:00 PM IST
The Netherlands vs Chile (Bhubaneshwar) - 3:00 PM IST
Spain vs England (Bhubaneshwar) - 5:00 PM IST
India vs Wales (Bhubaneshwar) - 7:00 PM IST
20th January
Australia vs South Africa (Rourkela) - 1:00 PM IST
France vs Argentina (Rourkela) - 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs Japan (Rourkela) - 5:00 PM IST
Korea vs Germany (Rourkela) - 7:00 PM IST
24th January
1st Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 4:30 PM IST
2nd Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 7 PM IST
25th January
3rd Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 4:30 PM IST
4th Quarterfinal: Bhubaneswar – 7 PM IST
26th January
Placement matches (9th-16th)
27th January
1st Semifinal: Bhubaneswar – 4:30 PM IST
2nd Semifinal: Bhubaneswar – 7 PM IST
29th January
Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST
Gold medal match – 7 PM IST