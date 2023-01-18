Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIH Hockey World Cup: Japan under investigation after fielding 12 players against Korea in Pool B encounter

Twelve Japanese players were seen on the field towards the end of their World Cup match against South Korea here on Tuesday, prompting the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to investigate the matter. Japan lost the Pool B match 1-2 and the FIH said the result will stand.

FIH release statement

"In the last moments of today's FIH Hockey Men's World Cup match between Japan and Korea, the Japanese team had 12 players on the field of play, instead of a maximum of 11 as stipulated in the FIH Rules of Hockey," the FIH said in a statement.

"After the match, the FIH Officials – who have not spotted this situation on the moment – have spoken to the Japanese team who have explained that they hadn't realised this at all and expressed their most sincere apologies."

The FIH officials have also explained the matter to the Korean team. FIH is currently investigating the issue to establish how it happened.

On the flip side the qualification scenario in the Hockey World Cup is getting tense as India try to make the final last eight. The Indian team are still undefeated and have four points to their name and will need to avoid a defeat on the final matchday against Wales, who are already out of the tournament.

What is the current scenario for India to make QF?

As things stand, the Indian team placed in Pool D has four points from their opening two matches and sits second. Pool D however is topped by India's opponent on Sunday, England who are also on four points but have a better Goal Difference (GD). Currently, both India and England are in pole position to make the cut for the quarterfinal.

What needs to happen on Matchday 3 for India?

In the final group game, India will need to match Spain's result to book their place in the last eight. The hosts will play Wales, who are yet to win in the tournament while Spain and England go head-to-head on the same day. A win for India will see them qualify for the last eight while a draw coupled with Spain's defeat or draw against England will also see India qualify for the quarterfinal.

