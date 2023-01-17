Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIH Hockey World Cup: Hardik Singh sustains hamstring issue; unlikely to play against Wales

India's attacking midfielder Hardik Singh has been all but ruled out of the team's last Hockey World Cup last group match against Wales owing to a hamstring injury. One of the team's most impressive performers, the 24-year-old scored a goal in India's 2-0 win against Spain and created a flurry of chances against England in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Hardik’s Injury blow for India

Hardik suffered the injury during the match against England in Rourkela. The home team plays Wales here on Thursday. An official confirmation on his status is awaited, though. A source close to the team said no decision has been taken on a replacement and it is unlikely the team would ask for one going forward.

An MRI and other scans were performed on the injured player, and it is also learnt that the team management is against playing him against Wales and open up a possibility of aggravating the injury. The team is trying to assess the seriousness of the injury before taking a final call. Hardik had limped off the ground with just over three minutes left in the game on Sunday.

At the post-match press conference, head coach Graham Reid said it did not appear as serious as was initially suspected.

What is the current scenario for India to make QF?

As things stand, the Indian team placed in Pool D has four points from their opening two matches and sits second. Pool D however is topped by India's opponent on Sunday, England who are also on four points but have a better Goal Difference (GD). Currently, both India and England are in pole position to make the cut for the quarterfinal.

What needs to happen on Matchday 3 for India?

In the final group game, India will need to match Spain's result to book their place in the last eight. The hosts will play Wales, who are yet to win in the tournament while Spain and England go head-to-head on the same day. A win for India will see them qualify for the last eight while a draw coupled with Spain's defeat or draw against England will also see India qualify for the quarterfinal.

