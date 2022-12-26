FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Excitement hits peak, tickets for tournament in Rourkela sold out | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tickets for FIH Hockey World Cup sold out

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Just before 2023 kicks in, there is good news for hockey fans and especially for those who follow the sport with passion and enthusiasm. The clock is continuously ticking towards the Tickets for FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 and the tickets have already been sold out. The tournament is all set to begin on January 13, 2023, and with every passing day, the anticipation around the event keeps on growing and it is pretty much visible to everybody. In a nation where everyone predominantly follows cricket, this news certainly shows that there is loads of space for other sports to thrive.

The World Cup which is all set to commence in the second week of January 2023 will witness 16 elite hockey teams gather and lock horns with each other in a tournament that promises to deliver high-octane action. Rourkela is hosting the event for the very first time and it has certainly been given a warm welcome. Fans of the sport who are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start gathered in large numbers outside the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. The tickets went on sale, starting December 19, 2022, and they have already been sold out within a week.

The 'jewel' of Hockey, also known as the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will host a total of 20 matches. The stadium has a seating capacity of over 20,000. On the other hand, there is the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium situated in Bhubaneshwar which can seat over 15,000 people. The Kalinga Hockey Stadium will host 24 matches including cross-overs, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneshwar-Rourkela Final. India are placed in Pool D and they will kickstart their campaign on January 13, 2023, against Spain.

After their match on January 13, 2023, India will play against England on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and against Wales on January 19th in Bhubaneshwar. The 16 teams competing in the tournament are Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales.

