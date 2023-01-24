Follow us on Image Source : FIH TWITTER FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: All you need to know about quarterfinal matches, venues, live streaming

The FIH Hockey World Cup has reached the quarterfinal stage after exhilarating crossover and group stage matches. While Indian fans will be disappointed after their exit at the crossovers stage, the likes of England, Spain and Germany will fancy their chances to go all the way and book a place in the last four of the Hockey World Cup. Ahead of the last quarterfinal matches here is all you need to know about teams, schedules and ties.

When will the FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal matches be played?

The FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal matches will be played on Tuesday (January 24) and Wednesday (January 25).

Who has made it through to the FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinals?

The likes of Australia, Spain, Belgium, New Zealand, South Korea, Netherlands, England and Germany have made it through to the FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinals.

What are the venues for the FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal matches?

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar will host all the quarterfinal matches of the FIH Hockey World Cup.

Who were knocked out in the cross over matches of FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal?

The likes of India, Argentina, Malaysia and France were eliminated in the cross over matches of the FIH Hockey World Cup.

What is up for stake?

The winners of the quarterfinal will take a step closer to the FIH Hockey World Cup title as they will reach the semifinal stage of the tournament.

When is final of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

The final of the FIH Hockey World Cup will be played on Sunday (January 29) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Who eliminated India in the FIH Hockey World Cup?

New Zealand eliminated India at the FIH Hockey World Cup at the cross over stage in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the match had finished 3-3 in normal time.

Where will be the FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal matches broadcasted?

The FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal matches will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where will be the FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal matches live streamed?

The FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal matches will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Schedule for FIH Hockey World Cup quarterfinal

24 January 2023

Australia vs Spain, 4:30 PM IST

Belgium vs New Zealand, 7:00 PM IST

25 January 2023

Netherlands vs South Korea, 4:30 PM IST

England vs Germany, 7:00 PM IST

