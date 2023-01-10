Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: All you need to know about Hockey World Cup - matches, venues, live streaming

The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is all set to kick off in Odisha on Friday (January 13) as 16 teams are set to battle out for the top honour. India, having not won the Hockey World Cup since 1975 will look to end the drought of the national side but teams like Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands will stand in their way as they try to end the 48-year drought. Ahead of the competition kickoff, here are all the details of the FIH Hockey World Cup including the group details and live streaming.

What are the group details for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Who are the previous winners of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Pakistan: 4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994)

Netherlands: 3 (1972, 1990, 1998)

Australia: 3 (1986, 2010, 2014)

Germany: 2 (2002, 2006)

India: 1 (1975)

Belgium: 1 (2018)

What venues will be in use for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (16000 capacity)

Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (21000 capacity)

What is the format of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

In the group stage, each team will play three matches, and the teams that finish at the top of their group will directly qualify for the quarterfinals. The teams that will finish at No. 2 and No. 3 in the group will then play in the crossovers to secure a place in the last eight, whereas the team that finishes at the bottom of the group stage will get knocked out.

Schedule FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

January 13

Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST

Australia vs France in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST

England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 14

New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Korea in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 15

Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

England vs India in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 16

Malaysia vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

New Zealand vs Netherlands in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

France vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 17

Korea vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Belgium in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 19

Malaysia vs New Zealand in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST

The Netherlands vs Chile in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST

Spain vs England in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Wales in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 20

Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

France vs Argentina in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Japan in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

Korea vs Germany in Rourkela at - 7:00 PM IST

January 24

1st Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 25

3rd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

4th Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 26

Placement matches (9th-16th)

January 27

1st Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 29

Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST

Gold medal match – 7 PM IST

Where can India watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming in India?

The 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup matches will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

