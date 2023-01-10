FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: All you need to know about Hockey World Cup - matches, venues, live streaming

The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is all set to kick off in Odisha on Friday (January 13) as 16 teams are set to battle out for the top honour. India, having not won the Hockey World Cup since 1975 will look to end the drought of the national side but teams like Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands will stand in their way as they try to end the 48-year drought. Ahead of the competition kickoff, here are all the details of the FIH Hockey World Cup including the group details and live streaming.
What are the group details for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?
Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa
Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan
Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile
Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales
Who are the previous winners of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?
Pakistan: 4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994)
Netherlands: 3 (1972, 1990, 1998)
Australia: 3 (1986, 2010, 2014)
Germany: 2 (2002, 2006)
India: 1 (1975)
Belgium: 1 (2018)
What venues will be in use for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (16000 capacity)
Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (21000 capacity)
What is the format of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?
In the group stage, each team will play three matches, and the teams that finish at the top of their group will directly qualify for the quarterfinals. The teams that will finish at No. 2 and No. 3 in the group will then play in the crossovers to secure a place in the last eight, whereas the team that finishes at the bottom of the group stage will get knocked out.
Schedule FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?
January 13
Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST
Australia vs France in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST
England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
January 14
New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs Korea in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 15
Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
England vs India in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST
January 16
Malaysia vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
New Zealand vs Netherlands in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
France vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 17
Korea vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
Germany vs Belgium in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 19
Malaysia vs New Zealand in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST
The Netherlands vs Chile in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST
Spain vs England in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST
India vs Wales in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST
January 20
Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST
France vs Argentina in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST
Belgium vs Japan in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST
Korea vs Germany in Rourkela at - 7:00 PM IST
January 24
1st Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST
2nd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST
January 25
3rd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST
4th Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST
January 26
Placement matches (9th-16th)
January 27
1st Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST
2nd Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST
January 29
Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST
Gold medal match – 7 PM IST
Where can India watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming in India?
The 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup matches will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.