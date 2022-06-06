FIH Hockey 5s: Team India emerges champions, beats Poland 6-4 in final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India wins FIH Hockey 5's

India made a stunning comeback from being three-goal down to beat Poland 6-4 in the final to clinch the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s championship on Sunday.

India, who had topped the five-team league standings with three wins and one draw en route final, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record.

This was India's second win of day over the same opponents. India had beaten Poland, who had finished second with two wins and as many losses, 6-2 in their round-robin league match three and half hours earlier in the day.

Poland played just one match on Sunday before the final as against India's two and perhaps that might have some effect on Graham Reid's men in the fast-paced format played in just 20 minutes in a match.

The Indians regrouped quickly from the initial jolt with Sanjay and captain Gurinder Singh finding the target in the eighth and ninth minutes respectively to go to the breather trailing 2-3.

It was just a matter of time that the Indians got their mojo back as they surged to 4-3 lead after fine field goals from Dhami Boby Singh and tournament's most prolific scorer Raheel Mohammed.

And then there was no lokking back as Raheel and Singh struck their respective second goals of the match.

Polish captain Jacek Kurowski pulled one back in the 18th minute to reduce the goal margin.

Raheel ended the tournament with 10 goals from five matches at the top of the goal-scorer's chart.

Earlier, India first outplayed Malaysia 7-3, pumping in four goals in the second half in a stunning show before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day. India had topped the five-team standings after the round-robin league stage with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India had beaten hosts Switzerland 4-3 and drawn with arch-rivals Pakistan 2-2 on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI