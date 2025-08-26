Fans to get free entry at Hockey Asia Cup matches in Rajgir, Bihar - check how to book Hockey India took a major step to make the sport accessible and affordable for all by offering free tickets for all the Asia Cup 2025 matches in Bihar's Rajgir. The continental tournament kicks off on August 29, with the final scheduled to be held on September 7.

Bihar:

Hockey India has announced free entry for all the fans across the whole Asia Cup from August 29 to September 7 in Bihar's Rajgir. Hockey India confirmed the development on Tuesday, August 26, mentioning that to promote affordability and accessibility and to ensure maximum attendance for all games, such a step was taken.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, speaking on the announcement, said, “Hosting the Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir is a historic moment for Indian hockey, and we want every fan to be part of this journey. By keeping entry free, our aim is to make the sport more accessible and to encourage families, students, and young athletes to come and witness world-class hockey. This is not just a tournament, it is a celebration of the game, and the people of Bihar and beyond deserve to be at the heart of it.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are delighted to offer free access to all matches of the Men’s Asia Cup. Rajgir has shown tremendous enthusiasm for hockey, and we are confident that fans will turn up in huge numbers to support their teams. This initiative is in line with our commitment to building a hockey culture across every corner of India and ensuring that the atmosphere at the stadium is electric throughout the tournament.”

How to book tickets?

The fans can register themselves by clicking on this link or on the Hockey India website and get their tickets for the respective matches. The fans will get an e-ticket, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process.

The tournament will feature India, Japan, China and Kazakhstan in Pool A and Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Korea in Pool B. The Hockey Asia Cup will also serve as a qualification tournament for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.