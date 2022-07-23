CWG 2022: We will do whatever it takes to win a medal - India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA Team India skipper Manpreet Singh in action

The Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said on Saturday that they will do "whatever it takes to win a medal" at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after getting acclimatized to the weather in the UK.

The multi-sport extravaganza is scheduled from 28th July to 8th August.

The Indian team made their departure for Birmingham on Saturday.

"We are quite excited about this event as we have been training for this competition for quite some time now, and we are looking forward to putting on our best show against some of the best teams in the world.

"Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will do whatever it takes to win a medal here," Manpreet said before departure.

Team India is placed in Pool B. The competitors in that pool include England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana. India will kick off its campaign against Ghana on the 31st of July.

Manpreet also believes that India's third-place finish in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League season 2021–2022, where they faced tough competition, will help them in Birmingham.

Speaking about the atmosphere in the dressing room, Manpreet said, "Everyone is excited and looking forward to giving their 100 per cent."

"Right now, we are focused on reaching Birmingham and getting accustomed to the weather and playing conditions there. We are also preparing for our first game, as a strong start against Ghana will be crucial in kicking off our campaign," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

