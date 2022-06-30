COVID-19 hits men's hockey team, five members test positive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team which is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games got hit by the Covid-19 outbreak on Thursday. Five members of the camp including striker Gurjant Singh and head coach Graham Reid, have tested positive for the virus.

The RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning. The infected, who are suffering from mild symptoms, have been placed in isolation.

"Two players and three members of the Support Staff of the Indian Men's Hockey team, currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19," Hockey India stated in a release.

According to reports, "Gurjant and Graham Reid have contracted the infection. Ashok Kumar Chinnaswamy, the video analyst of the side has also tested positive."

The other player to have tested positive is midfielder Ashis Kumar Topno.

PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Pawan, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumara, and Amit Rohidas are among the 31 players training in the camp being held at the SAI campus.

The players had assembled for the camp after competing at the FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers against Belgium and the Netherlands.

The camp is set to conclude on July 23 ahead of the team's departure for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India has recorded 18,819 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

