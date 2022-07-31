Commonwealth Games, Men's Hockey: Team India dominates, registers win by 11-0 against Ghana

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India

Team India faced Ghana in a Pool B clash at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Manpreet Singh-led team registered an unbelievable victory by 11-0.

The match for India started with a bang, as Abhishek scored the first goal for the team within the first minute of the game. He scored it from the penalty corner.

In the first quarter itself, three more goals were added to the tally of India's goals by Vice Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Shamser Singh, and Akashdeep Singh.

Jugraj scored the fifth goal by converting a penalty strike, just before the end of the second quarter, netting India's fifth goal.

It had already started to rain goals in the third quarter with Harmanpreet's second goal and India's sixth goal. Followed by Nilkanta's incredible goal, Varun Kumar's scored the 8th goal for the country and finally the last goal of the quarter by Jugraj.

No matter how easy the win seemed for India, they were unstoppable in the fourth and final quarter as well. Mandeep went for a shot after getting a ninety-degree pass from Gurjant and took India's goal tally to 10. The last goal came from Harmanpreet who netted his third goal of the match.

Ghana's hunt for their first goal went in vain as India completely dominated the one-sided match.

India's next hockey match at the multi-nation event is scheduled on the 1st of August, Monday against England.

