Commonwealth Games: India women's hockey team bags bronze medal for India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

The Indian women's hockey team registered a win by 2-1 against the defending champions New Zealand to win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into a shootout after Olivia Merry's equalizer.

India though held their nerves in the shootout to emerge winners.

Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign on a high note and earn a podium finish.

Salima Tete's goal gave India the lead and they led 1-0 at half-time.

Neha Goyal almost doubled the lead after the break, but good defending by New Zealand prevented the Indians from consolidating their position.

Earlier, the men's hockey team of India advanced to the final after defeating South Africa. They registered a 3-2 win and confirmed yet another medal for India in this year's edition of CWG. They will play the final match against Australia on the 8th of August, Monday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News