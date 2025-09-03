Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in thrilling Super 4 encounter India drew 2-2 with South Korea in their Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 clash in Rajgir. Hardik Singh scored early, but Korea responded with two quick goals. Mandeep Singh netted the equaliser in the final quarter to keep India’s hopes of reaching the final alive.

Bihar:

A gripping encounter between India and South Korea in the Super Four stage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 ended in a 2-2 stalemate, keeping the race to the final wide open. Playing in front of a packed home crowd at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, India showed resilience after trailing, with Mandeep Singh’s late goal ensuring a point for the Men in Blue.

The contest began on a high tempo, and it was India who struck first. Hardik Singh opened the scoring with a superbly constructed field goal, giving the hosts an early edge in the opening quarter. His strike lifted the energy inside the stadium and set the tone for a lively start.

However, South Korea responded with intensity and quickly turned the tables. A defensive lapse by Jugraj Singh proved costly, as his foul inside the circle resulted in a penalty stroke for the visitors. Calm under pressure, the Korean attacker slotted it past the Indian goalkeeper to bring the match level.

The momentum continued in Korea’s favour as they earned a penalty corner soon after. Executing their routine with precision, they capitalised to go 2-1 ahead, all within the first quarter.

Mandeep Singh hands India one point

The following two quarters saw a shift in momentum but lacked finishing touches from both sides. India increased pressure through counterattacks and circle entries, while Korea defended compactly to preserve their lead. The breakthrough finally came in the final quarter, with Mandeep Singh stepping up when it mattered most. Latching onto a pass inside the circle, he smashed in the equaliser to revive India’s hopes and ignite the crowd once again.

Despite a flurry of chances in the dying minutes, neither side could find a winner. The draw means both teams take a point each, adding further drama to the Super 4 standings. With one more game left in the stage, India remain in the hunt for a spot in the final but will need a strong performance in their next outing to secure qualification.