Asia Cup 2022: Match between India and Pakistan ends in draw; Know rules, upcoming matches and other details

The match between India and Pakistan ended in a draw

India vs Pakistan match result:

Meet Team India:

In a nail-biting match between India and Pakistan on Monday, India was leading by 1-0 with goal by Karthi Selvam till the last quarter. But towards the end, Abdul Rana's goal made the scores were levelled. The first match thus, ended in a draw.

Team India are set to defend their title with a fairly new-look team for the tournament since the main team is preparing for the final leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 in Europe.

The squad is led by Birendra Lakra for the tournament and SV Sunil will be his deputy.

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera;

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey;

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh;

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess;

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

Rules of the tournament:

Eight Teams are divided into 2 pools. Top two teams will be selected from each pool into a pool of final 4. Then the top two teams from the pool will make it to the final. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in 2023 hosted by India.

India's upcoming matches:

India is placed in Pool A with Pakistan, Japan and Indonesia. After the first match against Pakistan ended in a draw, India have their next matches against Japan and Indonesia on May 24 and May 26, respectively.

Pool B on the other hand features Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman and South Korea.

Which is the most successful country in Asia Cup?

South Korea are the most successful team with four titles.

India have won three times in Asia Cup -

2003

2007

2017