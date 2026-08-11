After Nations Cup success, India women's hockey team captain eyes World Cup gold

New Delhi:

Following their victory in the Nations Cup, India are now eyeing glory at the upcoming women's Hockey World Cup 2026. Women's team skipper Salima Tete is determined to end the long wait for a medal at the global showpiece as the team heads to Belgium and the Netherlands for the tournament that begins on August 15.

India have been placed in Pool D along with China, England and South Africa. The Indian women's team will kick start their campaign against China on August 16. Speaking before the tournament, captain Tete exuded confidence as she remained determined to bring the glory home.

"This time, the FIH Hockey World Cup will be ours. We will play smart, attacking hockey and bring back a medal. I have full belief in my team. We have the ability to do it. I am very excited, especially since this is my second World Cup. Every player dreams of playing in a World Cup and winning a medal," Tete told JioStar.

Tete takes confidence from Nations Cup win

India won the Nations Cup in New Zealand in June after beating the hosts in the final. Tete has confidence on her back of a trophy win and wants to repeat the same on a much bigger stage. "Our last tournament in New Zealand, the FIH Nations Cup, was a great success. We won it and brought home the medal. So this time, in the World Cup, our goal is the same. Every match counts, and we will treat each one with equal importance. We are determined to play our best hockey and bring back the gold medal," she said.

The skipper is aware of the challenges awaiting her team in the upcoming tournament and wants to pass the stern tests. "Playing in the World Cup is every player's dream. It's a huge opportunity for us. Just like the FIH Nations Cup and the FIH Pro League, top teams will be competing. With the Asian Games also approaching, we know we will face strong teams. Our pool in the World Cup is challenging, and we are preparing for tough matches. Our goal is to go into every match with a clear plan and a winning mindset," she said.

Tete speaks on her responsibility to lead team

Tete was named India women's hockey team captain in May 2024, replacing Savita Punia in the role. She spoke on her role as captain of the team. "I feel nervous too, and that's normal. Every player goes through it. But whenever I step onto the pitch, I tell myself that I must play for my team, support every player, and take responsibility.

"Whether we are winning or losing, I stand with the team. I want to be a role model who lifts the team up. If someone makes a mistake, it's fine. We learn and improve. I want to bring positivity and energy to the group. We are doing well, but we can do even better. My focus is to stay excited and give my full support to the team."

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