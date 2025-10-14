After Asia Cup no-handshake row, India-Pakistan hockey players share high-fives in Sultan of Johor Cup: Video India and Pakistan players greeted each other before and after their clash in the Sultan of Johor Cup. This came after the cricketers of the two nations did not exchange handshakes with each other during the Asia Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

After the controversial no-handshake incident in the cricket Asia Cup 2025, the Indian hockey players exchanged high-fives with their Pakistan counterparts during their clash at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday, October 14.

India and Pakistan faced each other ninth match of the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Malaysia. India came into this clash after beating Great Britain and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated Malaysia but lost to the Britain side in their second outing.

Ahead of their clash against each other, both India and Pakistan players exchanged high-fives with each other. The players also greeted each other after the match ended as a 3-3 stalemate.

Watch the video here:

This act of sportsmanship came after the no-handshake incidents between the cricketers of both teams during the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan played against each other thrice in the Asia Cup, once in the group stage, then in the Super Fours and then in the final.

In all the matches, there was no handshakes between the captains or the India and Pakistan teams before or after the matches ended. India won all the matches, including their first-ever final meeting against Pakistan.

There were several controversial moments in the cricketing contests between the two teams. The Indian team did not accept the winners' trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is the Asian Cricket Council chief and the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. The Indian team is yet to get their trophy.

Coming to the Sultan of Johor Cup, India and Pakistan played a 3-3 thrilling draw. Pakistan, looking for their first win over India in the tournament, had a golden opportunity to end the wait as they were leading 2-0 till the 43rd minute. However, India made a brilliant comeback to score thrice in the next 12 minutes to then lead the contest, before Sufiyan Khan scored the much-needed equaliser for the Pakistan team in the 55th minute to complete a draw.