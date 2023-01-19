2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup: When and where to Live Steam India vs Wales | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India train before they clash with Wales

2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup: The Indian team has been very impressive in the ongoing Hockey World Cup that is being played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. They have emerged victorious in one out of two games in the ongoing marquee tournament and today they'll lock horns with Wales in their third match. Courtesy of their decent performance, the Indian team is in the second position in pool D with England at the top spot.

Team India led by Harmanpreet Singh outplayed Spain by a margin of 2-0 and then ended up securing a 0-0 draw against England. The Indian team is currently in a pretty confusing spot and this game will be quite crucial to their campaign. Team India, if they win against Wales with a higher goal difference as compared to England then they would qualify for the quarter-final straightway. If India end up winning or losing with a lesser goal difference then they will have to play crossover matches to qualify for the quarter-finals. As of now, India has a goal difference of two while that of England is five.

England will play against Spain on the same day but before India's match. Before the men in blue take the field, they will be aware of the minimum number of goals required to go past England. Wales are currently the 14th-ranked team in the world and India are ranked 5th. As far as the rankings are concerned, India look like a formidable side but they will want to go on and confirm a quarter-final berth with a big win.

