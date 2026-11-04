1980 Olympic gold medal stolen as former Hockey player M M Somaya lodges FIR in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

Former Indian hockey player M M Somaya lodged an official police complaint after his 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal, among several valuable possessions, was stolen from his residence in Bengaluru. He was away with his family when the burglary took place.

Notably, the theft occurred at his house in New Thippasandra, located in the Indiranagar area, between October 25 and October 28. Somaya informed the police that he had travelled to his hometown, Kodagu, during this period, leaving his residence unattended.

According to the FIR filed at the Indiranagar police station, Somaya left home at approximately 5 pm on October 25. He returned at around 7.15 am on October 28 and discovered that unidentified thieves had broken into his residence and stolen several belongings.

“Subsequently, when the CCTV footage from the neighbour's house was examined, it was found that at around 2.34 am on October 28, two unidentified persons had entered the complainant's house. Of the two persons, one was wearing a blue shirt and the other a red shirt,” the FIR read.

The missing property includes four medals from different international competitions in which Somaya represented India. The most significant among them is the gold medal he won as part of the Indian men's hockey team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Other medals missing too

The burglars also allegedly took his silver medal from the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi. Two other missing honours are a bronze medal from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and another bronze medal awarded at the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

The disappearance of the Olympic gold medal is particularly significant, given its association with India's gold-winning campaign at the 1980 Moscow Games.

The burglars also allegedly took gold ornaments, several silver articles and Rs 30,000 in cash. According to the FIR, the total value of the stolen property has been estimated at Rs 3.53 lakh. Following Somaya's complaint, Indiranagar police registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to house-breaking and theft.

Special investigation teams have been constituted to identify the suspects and recover the stolen belongings.

With inputs from PTI

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