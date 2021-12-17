Verstappen celebrates F1 title at FIA Awards as Hamilton snubs ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @MAX33VERSTAPPEN Max Verstappen posing with champion's trophy At the FIA Awards.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff were the two most remarkable absentees at the season-ending FIA Awards gala that was held in Paris.

Wolff had confirmed earlier that neither he nor Hamilton would attend the ceremony, despite the top three drivers in the World Championship standings effectively being required to be present and despite Hamilton being the FIA Personality of the Year.

Max Verstappen, who won the F1 title in the last lap of the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi last Sunday, was officially presented with the champion's trophy.

It was also the last gala attended by an emotional Jean Todt as FIA President after 12 years at the helm of the motor sport's world governing body.