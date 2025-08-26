Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez to return to F1 as Cadillac make blockbuster signings ahead of 2026 debut Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez lost their places in Formula 1 teams after the end of the 2024 season. The two experienced drivers have been signed by Cadillac, who will be making their F1 debut in 2026.

New Delhi:

Cadillac have made blockbuster signings as they are set to make their Formula 1 debut in 2026. The American squad has penned multi-year deals with Grand Prix winners Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez ahead of the 2026 season.

Cadillac join the F1 paddock as the 11th team with Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon leading them. This will also increase the driver number to 22.

Meanwhile, Bottas and Perez return to the F1 circuit after losing their seats at the end of 2024. Bottas was with Sauber last year and lost his place, and is now a reserve driver with Mercedes this year. Notably, Perez raced for Red Bull last year and is not part of a team this year.

Speaking on the signings, Lowdon said, "Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team."

"Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding," he added.

Perez has previously raced for Sauber, McLaren and Force India/Racing Point before making his move to the Bull, where he helped the team win the Teams' Championship in 2022 and 2023. He also helped Max Verstappen win the 2021 championship by holding Lewis Hamilton in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

"Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career," Perez said on joining Cadillac. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.

"It's an honor to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front. Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.

"I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud."

Meanwhile, Bottas has played a crucial part in Mercedes' success in the past years, having helped them win the teams' Championship every year from 2017 to 2021.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded," said Bottas. "This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision.

"It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

“I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here.

"This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me. I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”