Miami GP live streaming details: When and where to watch F1 race in India after timing change?

New Delhi:

The Formula 1 has returned after a month hiatus due to the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP, with the caravan in Miami this week. Following the tweaks in the F1 2026 regulations for this race and upgrades made by the teams, the field is highly competitive as Mercedes has found rivals catching up to them.

The same was visible throughout the weekend in the only practice session, the sprint and also the qualifying, with Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull also making progress. While Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took the one and two in the sprint race, championship leader Kimi Antonelli just managed to take the pole in the qualifying with Max Verstappen starting on the front grid, with just 0.166 behind the 19-year-old Italian, who secured his third consecutive pole of the season.

All top four from four different teams

There seems to be a four-way battle ahead of us as all the top four for the starting grid are from the four top teams. Behind Antonelli and Verstappen, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, followed by the reigning champion Lando Norris in fourth. George Russell took fifth ahead of his former teammate Lewis Hamilton, while Oscar Piastri was seventh.

Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar was disqualified from the qualifying for a technical infringement. He finished ninth but will now start from 22nd.

Miami GP time changed

Meanwhile, the start time of the Miami GP has been changed due to the due to heavy rainstorms forecast for later in the day. The main race has been preponed from 1600 local time (1:30 AM IST) to 1300 (10:30 PM IST). "Following discussions between FIA, F1 and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time," said the FIA, Formula 1 and Miami Grand Prix in a statement.

When will the Formula 1 Miami GP take place?

The Formula 1 Miami GP will take place on Sunday, May 3.

At what time will the Formula 1 Miami GP begin?

The Formula 1 Miami GP will begin at 1 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). It has been preponed from 4 PM local.

Where can you watch the Formula 1 Miami GP on TV in India?

The live telecast for the Formula 1 Miami GP will not be available on TV channels in India.

Where can you watch the Formula 1 Miami GP online in India?

The live streaming for the Formula 1 Miami GP will be available on the Fancode app and website.