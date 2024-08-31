Mercedes confirm Lewis Hamilton's replacement in F1 2025 season with team looking at 'next chapter'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes have signed their junior programme driver Kimi Antonelli for the upcoming season as a replacement for the outgoing seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. On the eve of the Italian GP, the Silver Arrows announced the deal with the Italian driver.

"Today, the team is announcing its 2025 driver line-up, with 18-year-old Italian Kimi joining multiple Grand Prix-winner George behind the wheel for next season. Kimi will make the step up from F2 and graduate from the team’s junior programme, just like a certain George Russell, who made the jump up to F1 in 2019 after a superb two-year junior spell with us," Formula 1 team Mercedes announced.

Antonelli comes in for Hamilton, who is making a move to Ferrari next year after spending 11 years with them. The Italian driver has made a steadfast rise in his young career. He has won the ADAC and Italian F4 titles alongside the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023. This saw him skip F3 and enter into F2 this season.

On his contract with the Silver Arrows, Antonelli said, "It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025."

"Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

"I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like me and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for.

"He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track," he added.

Russell will be with Mercedes for the fourth season next year after joining them in 2017 in the junior squad. Team Principal Toto Wolff feels that the 'line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story'.

"Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed. We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership," Toto Wolff said.

"Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.

"George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team.

"Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.

"In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field," he added.