Lewis Hamilton the 'greatest driver of our generation', says Serena Williams

Image Source : AP Mercedes' Hamilton on Saturday took his 96th pole position ahead of the Russian Grand Prix and would be looking to equal Schumacher's record of 91 race wins on Sunday.

Twenty three-time tennis Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has heaped praise on Lewis Hamilton, saying the reigning Formula 1 world champion is the "greatest driver of our generation" and that he would break German legend Michael Schumacher's record.

"Lewis Hamilton and I have been super close, we have known each other for years, I love that guy, he has such a champion mindset, I look at what he does in training," said Serena in a video posted on the official handle of F1.

"He is for me, the greatest driver our generation has seen and I am confident that he will break the record of Michael Schumacher. He lives his life on his sleeve, he says what he says, and this is the one thing I really appreciate about him," she added.

Hamilton had clinched the 90th win of his Formula One career when he bagged the crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix earlier this month.

