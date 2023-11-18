Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 Pole: Ferrari drivers take front row at most hyped race in Formula 1 history

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023: Ferrari drives Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz topped the qualifying round on Saturday morning ahead of champion Max Verstappen and Mercedez driver George Russell. Seven-time champion is placed 11th on the grid ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2023 15:51 IST
Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen at Mexico
Image Source : GETTY Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen at Mexico Grand Prix 2023

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has taken the pole at the much-hyped Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 race after topping the qualifying rounds on Saturday morning. Leclerc produced a stellar performance at the all-new Strip Circuit to beat his teammate Carlos Sainz and rival Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 has returned to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982 and it started with big controversy during FP1. Sainz's car crashed with a water valve cover which led to the cancellation of the first practice session on Friday evening. Then fans were forced to leave the grandstand just minutes before the FP2 causing strong reactions from the community across the globe.

But the remaining two practice sessions followed with no controversy where Leclerc kept boosting his Ferrari to win FP2. Leclerc followed the momentum in the qualifying on Saturday morning as he recorded a 1:32.726 finish to take the pole. Sainz and Verstappen finished behind Leclerc with the latter making an excellent comeback after an average racing in practice sessions.

It also turned out a sensational qualifying session for Williams' drivers Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant who took P6 and P7 on the grid. Alpine's French driver Pierre Gasly had a memorable weekend at a new circuit where he managed to take fourth place. 

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 11th place as he dropped out of Q2. In-form MacLaren's Lando Norris narrowly missed out on the Q2 session to take the 16th place while his teammate Oscar Piastri will be starting the main race from the 19th.

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 Qualifying Results:

  1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:32.726
  2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 1:32.770
  3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - 1:33.104
  4. George Russell (Mercedez) - 1:33.112 
  5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine Renault) - 1:33.239 
  6. Alexander Albon (Williams) - 1:33.323 
  7. Logan Sargeant (Williams) - 1:33.513 
  8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 1:33.525 
  9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 1:33.537 
  10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1:33.555 

