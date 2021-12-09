Abu Dhabi GP: It's do or die as Hamilton, Verstappen race to finish line with title at stake

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (left) with his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

Highlights Both Hamilton and Verstappen are tied on 369.5 points with just a race to go in season

Mercedes currently lead the constructors title race with a 28-point gap over Red Bull

Hamilton deemed favourite to win title this weekend after winning the last three races

FORMULA ONE

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Site Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Schedule Friday: Practice sessions, 3 PM IST. and 6:30 PM; Saturday: Practice, 3:30 PM, and Qualifying, 6:30 PM; Sunday: Race, 6:30 PM IST.

Track Yas Marina Circuit

Race distance 55 laps, 306.18 kms.

Last year Max Verstappen won from the pole position.

Last race Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won in Saudi Arabia, his third consecutive victory, and drew even with runner-up Verstappen atop the standings with one race remaining to determine the season champion.

Fast facts Hamilton passed Verstappen with six laps remaining en route to his eight victory of the season. Verstappen has won nine times, which gives him an unofficial lead in a tie situation. ... Another title for Hamilton would break his tie with Michael Schumacher for most career championships.