Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel gives special message to fellow F1 drivers following final outing at Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1: German great Sebastian Vettel walked into the sunset while marking an end to a glittering career in Formula 1. The four-time World Champion Vettel finished 10th in his final appearance in the highest class of open-wheeled racing sport in Abu Dhabi. The German received honours from around the globe after the final race of 2022 came to a close. Following the race, Vettel thanked the fans for being behind him throughout his career and also gave a special message to his fellow F1 drivers.

“A big thank you for all the support given to me. So many flags. So many smiling faces, which has been very, very special to me. Surely, I’m going to miss it more than I understand currently," Vettel stated. The week witnessed tributes being given to the German star. The F1 drivers and fans flooded love to the 35-year-old. "Thank you for the support, the letters, the messages, and all the love. I will miss that, but it’s been an absolute joy throughout my career," Vettel added.

The German star is also known for supporting social issues and being vocal on important issues like climate change, equality, and LGBTQ+ rights. He gave a special message to his fellow F1 drivers and hoped to pass on the good work to them. "I guess it’s a huge privilege being in the position that we are in. With that comes some responsibility, so I hope to pass on a little bit to the other drivers, to carry on some of the good work," Vettel stated

"It’s nice to see that we have the power to inspire the fans with what we do and what we speak. I think there are far bigger and far more important things than racing in circles, but of course, it is what we love and through that, if we can transfer some of the really important values, that’s great. So I think for that, the last two years have been great for me," he added.

Sebastian Vettel was a reckoning force on the track in his heydays. He has registered his name in the history books. The German star has won four consecutive F1 titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 and is only behind Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Juan Manuel Fangio on the list. His 53 race wins in F1 put him on third in the history of the sport, only behind Hamilton and Schumacher. Even though Vettel was not at his best in his Ferrari stint, the German has the third most wins for the Italian team

