Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton bags maiden pole of 2023 as Max Verstappen's streak comes to a stop

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton produced a brilliant lap in Q3 of Qualification at Hungarian Grand Prix to pip Max Verstappen and take his maiden pole of the season on Saturday's Qualifying. The Red Bull Driver missed out on getting the pole for the first time in six races with the Marcedes star taking the first place in the qualification by a bare margin of 0.003 seconds. McLaren's Lando Norris took third place for the Sunday starting grid behind Hamilton and Verstappen.

The reigning two-time champion Verstappen was on a five-race streak of getting to the pole position in qualifying. But it came down to a stop with the seven-time champ displaying a brilliant lap in Q3 to pip the Dutch driver. Norris was on the provisional pole with 8 minutes to go in the final session, but he was surpassed by both Verstappen and Hamilton.

More to follow...

