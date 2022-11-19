Formula 1: Christian Horner confirms Daniel Ricciardo set to return to Red Bull in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ricciardo set to make return his return to Red Bull

Formula 1: Ahead of the final race of the 2022 season of Formula 1, Red Bull racing's principal Christian Horner has confirmed that former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo will likely make a return to the team in 2023. Ricciardo, whose contract with McLaren will get over by 2022 raced behind the wheels of Red Bull from 2014 to 2018. The driver then made a switch to Renault in 2019, before moving to McLaren in 2021. However, due to his underwhelming performance with the current team, Ricciardo's contract with McLaren has been chopped by one year, leaving him without a team in 2023.

But to much delight for his fans, the Australian racer is set to make his return to the Red Bull team. Earlier team advisor Helmut Marko informed that Ricciardo will return to the team as a third driver and now team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the possible comeback. “We haven’t signed anything yet, but Helmut in his enthusiasm has obviously announced it! I guess that means that Daniel will be joining us, unless of course, he chooses not to sign it!" Horner has said.

He added, "Daniel’s a big character. It’s been disappointing to see his performance this year; I think he would have wanted a lot more out of the season. But he’s still one of the biggest names and characters in F1, and he obviously has a history of being a Red Bull junior. Just with the demands that are on the race drivers these days, from the marketing perspective alone… we’re very active as a team, we do many, many show runs and events, and to have a driver of Daniel’s profile and history with the team, within the group, is only an asset for us."

Horner also highlighted the possible role of Ricciardo. He stated, "It means that he keeps in touch with F1 and we’ll obviously be using him on the simulator as well, and he’ll be attending potentially some events – of course if he does sign the contract! But I’m sure that will all become clear in the event of him signing a contract."

However, the team principal clarified that the Australian will not get the race car next season and Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be the team's choice next year. "No. Daniel’s contract is very specific, for a specific reason. We have a contract with Checo for the next two years,” said Horner, when asked if Ricciardo could become an option for promotion in the longer term. What the partnership of Max and Checo has produced has been phenomenal for us. The five one-two finishes so far this year, the constructors’ championship that we hadn’t won for eight years, is a phenomenal achievement, and obviously the combination of both drivers’ points contribution," he added.

