F1 British GP Qualifying Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch F1 Qualifying Online

Biritsh Grand Prix Qualifying 2021 Live Streaming F1: Here are the details of how to watch the British GP 2021 live F1 Qualifying online.

New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2021 18:30 IST
British GP F1 Qualifying Live Streaming: Where to Watch Formula One Qualifying online

British GP Free Practice Live: Formula One returns to action following a short break for a special British GP which will see a very special race with a 100km sprint race on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid positions for Sunday's race. In order to decide the grid position for Saturday's sprint race, the qualifyings will take place on Friday; providing fans a complete action-packed weekend. The Free practice sessions were limited to two, with each happening on Friday and Saturday on the morning of the Qualifying and Sprint Race respectively. This is first of the three such races as part of FIA's plan to spice up the F1 season. 

British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying Live Streaming: How to Watch F1 Qualifying online on Hotstar

When is F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying?

F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying will take place on Friday July 16.

What are the timings of F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Free Practice?

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Free Practice will start atat 10:30 PM IST before the FP 1 at 7 PM IST.

Where is F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying?

F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire (UK).

Which TV channel will broadcast  F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying?

 F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying will be telecasted on Star Sports Select SD/HD.

Where can you live stream  F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying Free Practice?

 F1 British Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying will live stream on Disney+Hotstar in India.

