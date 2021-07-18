F1 British GP Live Streaming: How to Watch F1 Race Online on Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES British Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming F1: Here are the details of how to watch the British GP 2021 live Race online.

British GP 2021: Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One's experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil the homecoming of the seven-time champion. Hamilton initially seemed fine with the defeat and showed enthusiasm for the format and the fan energy at packed Silverstone. This is first of the three such races as part of FIA's plan to spice up the F1 season.

