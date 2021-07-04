F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch F1 race online on Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming F1: Here are the details of How to watch the Styrian GP 2021 live F1 race online on Dinsey+Hotstar.

Austrian Grand Prix 2021 F1 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Formula One online

As a relentless Max Verstappen clinched his third straight pole position with a commanding drive for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, his title rival Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth place on the day flagging Mercedes announced his two-year contract extension. The seven-time defending F1 champion was even upstaged by 21-year-old countryman Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez (AP). Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Austrian GP live online.

Austrian Grand Prix 2021 F1 Live Streaming: How to Watch F1 online on Hotstar