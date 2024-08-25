Dutch GP: Lando Norris outclasses home star Max Verstappen with statement win to cut championship lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lando Norris.

Dutch GP: McLaren driver Lando Norris outclassed homeboy Max Verstappen to register a statement win by over 22 seconds at the Dutch GP on Sunday, August 25. The British driver recorded his second F1 win, adding to his Miami GP victory earlier in the season.

Norris had great pace in his McLaren and was driving on another level. He led the field when the lights went out in Zandvoort but the three-time world champion Verstappen took the lead into the first corner of the race.

Norris made a thumping comeback and with Verstappen struggling for grip in his mid-stint, the Brit went past the Dutchman to take the lead. Norris did not relinquish his lead on track and the only time he lost his place was when he pitted. His teammate Oscar Piastri led the race but the joy was short-lived. Norris made his way back to the top after Piastri went to the pit and did not relinquish it thereafter.

This was the first time that a McLaren driver won an F1 race after starting on pole since 2012. The last time a McLaren driver won it from pole was Lewis Hamilton, who won the Italian GP 12 years ago.

Norris also took the extra point for the fastest lap to take the full of 26 points on offer. Verstappen came home second and took 18 points. The Dutch now has 295 points and leads Norris in the championship standings by 70 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fended off the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri to take the third place. Carlos Sainz, who started the race on 10th, came home fifth ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez. The two Mercedes came home seventh and eighth with George Russell leading Lewis Hamilton. Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso took the final two-point-finishes in ninth and tenth.

Norris hailed his car after the race. "It feels amazing once again. I wouldn’t say a perfect race because of Lap 1 again, but afterwards, the pace was very strong, and the car was unbelievable today. I could get comfortable, I could push and get past Max which was the main thing and just go from there. Honestly quite a straightforward race, still tough but very enjoyable," the McLaren driver said.