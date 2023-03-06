Bahrain GP: Verstappen's dream start, Alonso's podium return; here are championship standings after opener

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso displayed brilliance at the Bahrain GP

Bahrain GP: The 2023 season of the Formula 1 got kicked off on Sunday in Bahrain as the 20 drivers gave it their all in the season opener. The race witnessed some high-voltage action as Max Verstappen took the chequered flag for the 36th time in his career. Shining bright in the race was also the veteran star Fernando Alonso, who took his 99th podium win in Bahrain.

After the season opener, Red Bull got a dream start as Sergio Perez's second-placed finish made it a 1-2 for the defending constructors' champions. Meanwhile, Alonso returned to the podium for the first time since the Qatar GP in 2021.

Image Source : GETTYMax Verstappen and Fernando Alonso made it to the headlines after the 2023 season opener

Drivers' standings after Bahrain GP:

The drivers' & constructors' championship is currently dominated by Red Bull and its drivers- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. They got everything they wanted from the season opener barring the fastest lap point. Verstappen leads the drivers' standings as he has 25 points, while Perez has received 18 for his second-placed finish. Alonso's brilliance earned him 15 points for his 3rd finish, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took 4th to take 12 points. 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton took the 5th place and has 10 points, while Alonso's teammate stood 6th to take 8 points. Hamilton's teammate George Russell finished 7th to take 6 points, while Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas took 4 for his 8th placed finish.

Notably, the Alpine driver Pierre Gasly made a decent recovery from 20th to take 9th place and secure 2 points, whereas, Williams driver Alex Albon took the final point on offer.

Constructors championship standings after season opener:

Red Bull leads the constructor championships with 43 points and interestingly Aston Martin follows them on second with 23 points. Mercedes are on the third spot with 16 points, while Ferrari has 12 points against their name. Opening their points table in the season opener are Alfa Romeo- 4 points, Alipne- 2 points and Williams- 1 point. Alpha Tauri, Haas and McLaren drivers finished outside the top ten and do not have a point to show currently. The next race of the season will be held in Saudi Arabia from 17-19 March at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Latest Sports News