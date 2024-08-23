Alpine confirm F1 line-up for 2025 season, give seat to rookie to partner Pierre Gasly

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jack Doohan.

Alpine have confirmed their Formula 1 line-up for the 2025 season. The team has announced that rookie driver Jack Doohan, who is their current reserve driver, will be partnering Pierre Gasly into the new season.

The Aussie racer Doohan will take the seat of outgoing Esteban Ocon, who leaves to join Haas in place of Kevin Magnussen. Doohan was linked to get a potential seat with the Alpine throughout the year after the news came that Ocon would leave the team for Haas.

"I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team. I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management," Doohan said on his promotion.

"There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

"It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality. It’s an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes," he said.

Doohan has been part of Alpine's academy since 2022, featuring in the private tests and also in six FP1 sessions to date.

Oliver Oakes, who is the newly appointed Team Principal, is also excited to see Doohan in the seat next year. "We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, give him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1," said Oakes.

"Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway. Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.

“Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed," he added.