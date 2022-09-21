2023 F1 Calendar: Formula One announces record 24-races calendar, Las Vegas makes debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2023 will witness 24 races in Formula 1.

2023 F1 Calendar: Formula One on Tuesday released a record 24-races calendar for the 2023 season as America's Las Vegas is set to make debut its next year. The 2023 season begins on March 5 in Bahrain and ends with a race in Abu Dhabi on November 26. Also, Qatar GP and Chinese GP are making a return after a year and a three-year hiatus, respectively.

Formula One will also witness a Saturday race for the first time since 1985 as Las Vegas will be a Saturday night race. The season features two triple headers, each interspersed in the two halves of the season. The first triple header features Emilia Romagna GP, Monaco GP and Spanish GP on May 21, May 28 and June 4, respectively. While the next triple header is slated, to begin with, USA's Austin GP on October 22 followed by the Mexican GP on October 29 and the Brazilian GP on November 5.

Monaco GP will be on Formula One's calender after an agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco has been finalised for a three-year contract with the possibility of renewal.

While announcing the 24-races calendar for 2023, Formula One's President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said, "We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport."

"We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much-loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas," Domenicali added.

However French GP has not made the list for the 2023 season. The races ahead and after the summer break have also been tweaked. The Belgian GP on July 30 will be the last race before the drivers head to some break. Meanwhile Max Verstappen's home race the Dutch GP will reopen things when racing resumes on August 27. The Las Vegas GP is the second last race of the year placed between Brazilian GP and Abu Dhabi GP.

Latest Sports News