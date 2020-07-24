Formula One adds 3 new events to 2020 calendar, scraps American races

Image Source : AP Grand Prix racing will return to Portugal for the first time since 1996 in Portimao after it was announced alongside classic races in Imola and Nuerburgring

Formula One on Friday added three more races to the revamped 2020 calendar, taking the total number of races to 13. According to Formula One.com, Grand Prix racing will return to Portugal for the first time since 1996 in Portimao after it was announced alongside classic races in Imola and Nuerburgring.

The Algarve International Circuit in Portimao will host the Portuguese Grand Prix on October 23-25, two weeks after the Grand Prix at Germany's Nuerburgring.

Meanwhile, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola will play hosts to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which will be a two-day event.

The format of the Imola weekend has yet to be agreed, but it is expected that there will be only one practice session ahead of qualifying and the race.

"We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalising our plans for the 2020 season and are excited to welcome Nuerburgring, Portimao and Imola to the revised calendar," said Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1.

"We want to thank the promoters, the teams, and the FIA for their full support in our efforts to bring our fans exciting racing this season during an unprecedented time.

"We also want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage