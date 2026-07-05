Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes feelings clear after Paraguay's 'dirty game' against France in FIFA World Cup 2026

Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes feelings clear after Paraguay's 'dirty game' against France in FIFA World Cup 2026

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic took centre stage and talked about the dirty tactics that Paraguay employed in their recent FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Kylian Mbappe and how he would have dealt with it.

France vs Paraguay
France vs Paraguay Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

France made it through to the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Defeating Paraguay 0-1 in the round of 16 clash, it was thanks to a clinical penalty by Kylian Mbappé that helped France qualify. It is worth noting that Paraguay came into the clash on the back of eliminating Germany from the tournament in the previous round. 

However, the side employed completely different tactics against France. Playing ultra-defensively, Paraguay did not go for the goal much throughout the game but gave away a penalty that cost the side the game. 

Speaking on the same, former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic took centre stage and talked about how he would have dealt with Paraguay’s tactics had he been on the pitch and condemned the side for the same. 

"If I played tonight, I would have got 4 or 5 red cards. France showed composure; they stayed relaxed, they gave them a smile. That is the best way to respond - smile and don't fall into their games,” Ibrahimovic said on Fox Sports. 

Didier Deschamps how he protected Mbappe in the game

Furthermore, France head coach Didier Deschamps came forward and talked about how he asked two of the biggest players in the French team to guard Mbappe from Paraguay’s players.

"I asked the two biggest lads to go and stand around Kylian at the end because they were going to chop him down. It wasn't easy. They use every trick in the book. It's not the kind of football that will bring people to the stadium, but they defended well. It is always difficult against these South American teams,” Deschamps told the reporters after the game. 

With France having reached the quarter-final, the side will look to maintain their form and hopefully go all the way. It could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming matches. With Kylian Mbappé in top form, France will be banking on his abilities in the next game as well, and the skipper has been leading them from the front and will hope for another good showing. 

Also Read:

Babar Azam returns as Pakistan's Test captain ahead of two-game series against West Indies

Dinesh Karthik weighs in on Shreyas Iyer's subpar start as India's T20I captain after loss

Shreyas Iyer pinpoints reason behind India's defeat to England in second T20I in Manchester
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
FIFA World Cup 2026 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\