Zinedine Zidane comes to Cristiano Ronaldo's defence after controversial national squad exit

Veteran Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the spotlight of late. On the back of a subpar campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026, many thought that Ronaldo would announce his retirement from international football. However, with some management changes and Jorge Jesus coming to the helm, Ronaldo made a return.

Ronaldo was set to play in the Nations League matches, but due to an altercation with the management, the veteran star left the camp early and made a huge statement over miscommunication and his commitment to the national team.

Speaking on the same, former French footballer Zinedine Zidane took centre stage and defended Ronaldo, branding him as one of the best players of all time, and how he helped him when he was the coach of Real Madrid. It is worth noting that with Zidane as coach, Real Madrid won three back-to-back Champions League titles, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the main man for the side throughout all the years.

“Cristiano Ronaldo made me win incredible trophies. Hats off to you, Cris. We must salute his great career the right way. I was lucky to have him with me. I have a lot of respect for all my players and especially for Cristiano,” Zidane said in a press conference.

Braga president had a differing opinion on Ronaldo’s actions

Furthermore, coming forward with a different point of view, Braga chief Antonio Salvador came forward, and while branding Ronaldo as an elite of the sport, he opined that his attitude and his actions of leaving the national team midway were not justified.

"Ronaldo is a legend of Portuguese football; he is the best player ever and will always be remembered as the best player ever. Now, the attitude that Cristiano Ronaldo had, I understand that it was not the best attitude. He was the captain and he was leaving the National Team. Regardless of whether there were disagreements or not, I don't know, because I'm not up to date with them. Now, I don't think it was a well-considered attitude,” Salvador was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda via SAPO.

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