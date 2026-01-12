Xabi Alonso to retain position as Real Madrid head coach despite defeat to Barcelona in Supercopa final Real Madrid remain divided after their Supercopa final loss to Barcelona. While the board backs Xabi Alonso and downplays the defeat amid injuries, internal voices question the team’s direction. The club stays calm, avoids January signings, and focuses on managing injuries.

Real Madrid are once again at a crossroads following their Supercopa de Espana final loss to Barcelona, a result that has reopened internal debates about direction, standards and expectations at the club. The 3-2 defeat marked another painful chapter in a growing list of Clasico setbacks, reinforcing Barcelona’s recent dominance in both marquee clashes and finals.

Inside Valdebebas, the reaction has not been uniform. One section of the club believes the result should be viewed in context rather than isolation. From this perspective, the final was closely contested and swung on marginal moments rather than structural failure. Senior figures point to the significant absences Xabi Alonso had to contend with, including both first-choice right-backs Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold, starting centre-backs Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, and the limited availability of Kylian Mbappe, who only entered the match late due to a knee problem.

Others within the club take a more critical view, as per a report in The Athletic. They argue that while there have been signs of progress, the overall trajectory of Alonso’s first season in charge is not sufficiently convincing. For this group, repeated defeats against Barcelona and the inability to impose a clear identity in decisive matches are cause for concern rather than reassurance.

Avoiding a heavy defeat secured Alonso’s job

Despite the disappointment, Alonso’s position remains secure for now. His dismissal has not been actively discussed, with the board maintaining the stance reported in December that he should be given time, provided results do not collapse. Avoiding a heavy defeat against Barcelona was considered enough to justify continuity, a position that has frustrated some close to the squad.

Behind the scenes, responsibility for the team’s uneven performances is also debated. Some argue that changing the head coach mid-season would not address deeper issues. Alonso’s staff maintain that player commitment has improved and that several tactical ideas are beginning to take shape, even if outcomes have not always followed.

The club’s broader response has been measured. There are no immediate plans to reinforce the squad in the January transfer window, with board members believing the current group is capable of competing across La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Injury management, however, has become a priority.