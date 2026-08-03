Xabi Alonso reveals getting a 'scar' from Real Madrid, remains positive on his future with Chelsea

London:

The 2026-27 Premier League season is right around the corner, and the various sides are hard at work preparing for the new season. With the campaign all set to begin, many eyes will be set upon five-time title winners Chelsea. With Xabi Alonso as their head coach, a lot will be expected from Chelsea in the upcoming season.

It is worth noting that Alonso came to the limelight as a coach for his brilliance with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, where he won the league. He was then poached by Real Madrid, where he was sacked after a few months in charge due to discourse in the squad.

With the new season approaching, Xabi Alonso came forward and talked about his time with Real Madrid, claiming that he has some scars given to him by the club, but he has healed and is now looking to give it his all with Chelsea in the Premier League.

“Luckily there are not too many scars in my career. I got a scar from Real Madrid, but this heals. Now it is healed, and I am very motivated and determined to enjoy this next step as I did when I started in Madrid. Looking back, I take the positives and the things that didn’t work,” Alonso told The Athletic.

"I have been very critical of myself, thinking about what I could have done better because it did not go as expected. (In terms of positives) there are many experiences, the adaptation I had to do, some things that worked and some things that did not in terms of the game, and in terms of the man-management. It is a mixture of everything,” he added.

Chelsea to take on Fulham to kick off Premier League season

Speaking of Chelsea, the side are in the midst of playing friendly matches before the start of the season, and they will be kicking off their Premier League campaign by taking on Fulham.

The two sides will meet at Stamford Bridge in London for the clash on August 25, and Chelsea will look to put in a good show and get off to a good start to the season.

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