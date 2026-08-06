Xabi Alonso provides crucial health update on Cole Palmer after Juventus friendly; Check details

New Delhi:

The 2026-27 Premier League season is right around the corner, and several sides will be looking to deliver their best performances in hopes of winning the title. Ahead of the new season, many eyes will be set upon Chelsea FC. With Xabi Alonso taking over as the head coach, a lot can be expected from the side ahead of the season.

With the pre-season friendlies currently ongoing, Chelsea recently took on Juventus and lost 1-0. In the game, many noticed that star midfielder Cole Palmer was absent from the game and did not play a single minute.

Speaking on the same, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso took centre stage and talked about the fitness status of Cole Palmer and when the fans can expect him to return to the playing XI.

"Yes, they had a few, not injuries, discomforts. Cole with a whack and Levi as well, so no point to take today's risk and hopefully they will be fine for Saturday. "No, it's a whack, a contact injury that he had against Spurs. So it's not that (groin injury),” Alonso said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Danny Welbeck opened up on his debut

Furthermore, new signing for Chelsea FC, Danny Welbeck, opened up on his debut. At 35 years old, Welbeck talked about how excited he was to make his debut and is excited to see what the future holds for him as the season rolls around.

"It's very important to play these types of games against strong opponents in new surroundings. We're going into a tough and relentless Premier League season, so it's good to have these games to get ourselves ready. It was great to be out on the pitch, but unfortunately, we couldn't get the win,” Welbeck said.

"Even so, we've had an amazing time in Hong Kong, and the support has been incredible. We know how passionate these fans are and it's important to feel that support," Welbeck added.

For their next game, Chelsea will be taking on AC Milan. The two sides will meet in a club friendly on August 8, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the clash.

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Xabi Alonso reveals getting a 'scar' from Real Madrid, remains positive on his future with Chelsea