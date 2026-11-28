Chelsea FC are in a perplexing situation in the ongoing Premier League season; with Xabi Alonso at the helm, the side is struggling to find its footing. The team finds itself in eighth place in the standings with five wins, one draw and six losses in 12 matches.

The side recently took on Nottingham Forest in the league and got handed a 3-2 loss. It is worth noting that there were many notable talking points from the game, with the biggest one being the boos aimed at Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana after the game.

Speaking on the same, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso took centre stage and defender Fofana, claiming that the team needs to stick together in times like these.

"We have to stick together. Everyone that is in the changing room, everyone in the team is needed. We need to help and we need to go through this together. We don't leave apart anyone. We need to support everyone because we need everyone. We need the fans, we need all the players, we need to stick together because if not things will get more complicated,” Alonso was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda via Football London.

"Many things didn't go the way we wanted, for sure. We are struggling to hold the result [at 0-0]. We have conceded the first goal. That was the first thing that didn't go wrong. And I think that the second one, once they have scored the second. [Then it was] 2-1, there were minutes to play. So conceding the third one made it really, really difficult. And we are going through a difficult moment in solidity, in confidence. And we need to try to work to find solutions,” he added.

Alonso reflected on finding solutions

Furthermore, Xabi Alonso talked about his side is now completely focused on finding solutions for the problems that are currently ailing the side, and after a string of subpar results, the former Spanish midfielder seemed confident in his team’s abilities.

"We are working, trying to find solutions, trying to do our best, but things are not going the way we want. And I don't understand any other way football than to try to work, to try again,” Alonso said.

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