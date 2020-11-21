Women's national team to start first camp after COVID-19 lockdown on December 1

Image Source : @INDIANFOOTBALL Women's national team

Thirty women footballers have been called up for a national camp that will start from Tuesday in Goa, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement on Saturday. This is the first senior national women's camp after coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the resumption of the team training. Prescribed by senior national team doctor Shervin Sheriff, the SOP mandates that incoming players and support staff must get a Covid test (RT-PCR) done from an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited laboratory three days before departure from their hometowns.

"After reaching Goa, a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has to be done and if the result is negative, they can proceed to their respective rooms for seven days of room quarantine. After successful quarantine without any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they have to be tested for RT-PCR on Day 8 following their arrival before joining the training," the AIFF said.

Women's team head coach Maymol Rocky has selected the players for the camp. They are:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Narayanasamy Sowmiya

Defenders: Asem Roja Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Pakpi Devi Yumlembam

Midfielders: Grace Hauhnar Lalrampari, Manisha, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Sumithra Kamaraj, Kashmina, Pyari Xaxa

Forwards: Jyoti, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Renu, Jyoti, Soumya Guguloth, Heigrujam Daya Devi