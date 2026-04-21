Wolves relegated from Premier League after goalless draw between West Ham and Crystal Palace

New Delhi:

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be playing in the Championship next season after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Monday night. Their fate was sealed following West Ham United’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace, a result that put survival out of reach. With only five matches left, Wolves simply don’t have enough points on the board to catch up.

It brings to an end a campaign that never really got going. Results were hard to come by early on and even a managerial change couldn’t shift things in a meaningful way. The club began the season under Vitor Pereira, but he was dismissed in November, with Rob Edwards stepping in soon after. By then, the damage had already started to build.

Wolves had to wait until January for their first league win. A couple of victories followed later in the season, including impressive results against Aston Villa and Liverpool, but they were rare bright spots in an otherwise difficult year.

For a club that had spent eight straight seasons in the top flight, the drop feels significant. Their return to the Championship will be their first since the 2017-18 campaign.

"Confirmation of our relegation is a difficult moment for everyone connected to Wolves. While this is a deeply disappointing outcome, work has been under way since my arrival in December to ensure we are ready to respond with clarity and conviction,” Wolves interim executive Nathan Shi said.

"We are clear on what needs to improve, and our focus is now on strengthening the club, building momentum and creating a team our supporters can believe in. We know what is required and will approach the months ahead with purpose. We know this season has tested your loyalty and patience. Your backing, home and away, has not been taken for granted,” he added.

Burnley and Spurs in relegation zone

As things stand, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur are in the relegation zone as well. With 20 points to their name, Burnley are most likely set to join Wolves in the Championship. Tottenham, on the other hand, have accumulated 31 points. West Ham are just two points clear of them. With only five game weeks left, the relegation battle is expected to be a thriller.