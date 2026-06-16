Will Neymar play for Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Haiti? Latest reports drop big update

New Delhi:

Neymar could be out on the sidelines for much longer in the FIFA World Cup 2026 than the fans would want, as latest reports reveal that the Santos forward might miss out on the entirety of the league stage due to the ongoing calf problem that he has been dealing with. Neymar missed Brazil's opener against Morocco, which was a 1-1 stalemate at the New York New Jersey Stadium and stays unlikely for the next two games as well.

As per a report from ESPN, citing sources and local media, the 34-year-old is still not training with the squad ahead of the second game against Haiti on Saturday, June 20 (as per IST). He underwent fresh scans for his grade two calf strain in his right leg on Monday to evaluate his injury and to determine when he could take the pitch in the ongoing showpiece. The results for the tests have not yet been confirmed by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). He had suffered a calf injury while playing for Santos on May 17.

Brazilian media drops concerning update

Meanwhile, the Brazilian media has confirmed the team's medical staff is hoping to have Neymar fit and available for the knockout stages. This points out that he would not be available for the remaining two league games - one against Haiti and the other against Scotland, with the latter set to take place on June 25 (as per IST).

The Santos forward wasn't part of the first game against Morocco either. He was on the bench but not in the team kits as coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his absence. "Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible," Ancelotti said before the game. "Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.

"When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team."

Brazil settle for 1-1 draw with Morocco

Brazil settled with a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup opener after Vinícius Júnior equalised Ismael Saibari's 21st-minute goal in the 32nd minute. Looking for their first World Cup since 2002, Seleção were outplayed by The Atlas Lions at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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