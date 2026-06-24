Will Neymar play against Scotland in FIFA World Cup 2026? Coach breaks silence

New Delhi:

Neymar could finally return when Brazil take on Scotland for their final league stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday, June 24 (as per IST), coach Carlo Ancelotti highlighted. Neymar's availability has been in focus for the entire World Cup whenever Brazil play.

The Santos striker has been on the sidelines ever since picking up a calf strain during his club's clash against Coritiba on May 17. He was doubtful for the entirety of the league stage; however, he might be able to play the Scotland game as he has also returned to full training last week.

'Neymar available for Scotland game': Ancelotti

Coach Ancelotti revealed that Neymar is "available" for the Scotland game, but did not reveal whether he would play the Miami Stadium game. "Neymar is available," Ancelotti told reporters on Tuesday. "He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team. I’ve really got to know him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible."

Brazil, the most successful FIFA World Cup team, are yet to qualify for the knockouts after being on four points from their opening two matches. They will qualify for the round of 32 if they beat Scotland or draw with them and Morocco fail to beat Haiti.

Meanwhile, Scotland are looking to enter the knockout stage for the first time in a major international tournament. Team manager Steve Clarke reflected on the same. "Scottish teams have never managed to get beyond the group stage, so if we could be the first team to do that, then that would obviously be very special," Clarke told reporters on Tuesday. "We want to give them something to shout about. We want to give them something to be happy about, and obviously, also if we win the game, then we’ve created history."

Brazil and Scotland have met each other four times in the World Cups, and the Selecao have never lost to them, winning three matches and drawing one. They played a goalless draw in the 1974 World Cup and beat them in the 1982, 1990 and 1998 World Cups.

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