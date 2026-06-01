Will Lamine Yamal feature for Spain in first FIFA World Cup 2026 game? Head coach shares crucial update

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament will feature a total of 48 teams, and the 2010 champions, Spain, are being widely revered as one of the biggest favourites ahead of the tournament.

However, there is a bit of worry for the side as their star man Lamine Yamal is out injured, and many have come forward to raise the question whether Yamal would feature for Spain in their opening clash or not.

Speaking on the same, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente took centre stage and talked about Yamal’s fitness and revealed whether he would feature for the side in their first World Cup clash against Cape Verde. It is worth noting that Yamal has not featured for FC Barcelona since sustaining a hamstring injury back on April 22.

“We know he’ll be in perfect condition and I’d even go so far as to say he’ll be ready for the first match, but we’ll keep monitoring his progress,” De La Fuente told Mundo Deportiva.

Also Read: When will Virat Kohli be in action next after winning IPL 2026 for RCB?

Yamal recently talked about potentially missing the World Cup

After sustaining the injury, Lamine Yamal had come forward and revealed his fears of potentially missing the World Cup due to the injury. He revealed being afraid over the extent of the injury.

"I never had a hamstring injury like that but I knew that it wasn't going to be a short recovery time. I was afraid that it was something serious or that it could relapse and that I would miss the World Cup,” Yamal said.

As for his performance, the Spanish superstar scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists for FC Barcelona in 45 games last season and was one of the most important players in the squad.

Also Read: